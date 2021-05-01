Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $195.26 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

