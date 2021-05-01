Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $43.48 Million Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 12.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $43,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBEF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,257,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 58,627 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,760,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

DBEF opened at $36.72 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.