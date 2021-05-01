Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,072,000.

VOE opened at $140.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

