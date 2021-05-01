Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 2,344 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after buying an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after buying an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

