Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 15,291 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,291 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 1.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.