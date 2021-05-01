Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

