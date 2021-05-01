Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

