MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $104.44 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

