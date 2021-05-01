M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

NYSE:MTB opened at $157.69 on Friday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

