Multiplier Price Reaches $19.93 on Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $19.93 or 0.00034432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and $2,449.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00284363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.76 or 0.01112024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00725061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,873.85 or 0.99970612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.