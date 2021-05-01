Mushroom (MUSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.61 Million

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Mushroom has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $83.61 million and approximately $102,890.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00284544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.01 or 0.01111586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.00 or 0.00728329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,601.80 or 0.99887873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,225,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

