MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0250

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. MVL has a market cap of $318.79 million and $695.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00855559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars.

