Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Reaches $0.0245 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $41,271.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00285334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.01083470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00724613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.28 or 0.99923218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

