Name Changing Token (NCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $146,510.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $2.81 million and $146,510.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

