Nano (NANO) Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Nano has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $375.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $10.40 or 0.00018029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.79 or 0.05118677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.02 or 0.01736429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.27 or 0.00478761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.71 or 0.00730783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00575433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.83 or 0.00439867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.