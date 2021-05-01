Nano Price Up 42% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $375.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $10.40 or 0.00018029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 42% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.79 or 0.05118677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.02 or 0.01736429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.27 or 0.00478761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.71 or 0.00730783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00575433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.83 or 0.00439867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

