Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $232,561.92 and $5,372.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,218,150 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

