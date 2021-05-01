Nasdacoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $213,193.16 and $6,418.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,213,818 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

