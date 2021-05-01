Nasdacoin Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $232,561.92 and approximately $5,372.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,218,150 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

