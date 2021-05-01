Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Trading Down 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.74. Approximately 6,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29.

