Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 219.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,716 shares of company stock worth $22,938,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

