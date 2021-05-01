Natmin Pure Escrow Price Reaches $0.0009 (NAT)

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market cap of $139,662.09 and $309.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00076090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003364 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow is a coin. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 coins. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official website is www.natmin.io . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

Buying and Selling Natmin Pure Escrow

