NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Announces Earnings Results

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

