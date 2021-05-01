Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $7.44. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 599,169 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

