NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $245.09

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.09 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 319,391 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.09. The stock has a market cap of £762.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

