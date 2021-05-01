Neo Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $98.74 or 0.00171148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $6.96 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070799 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00282261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

