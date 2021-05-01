Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NTOIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.