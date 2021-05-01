Nestree (EGG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $528,837.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $528,837.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,833.68 or 1.00197028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00041607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00185326 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000838 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001774 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

