Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.54

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.54 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 72.68 ($0.95). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 92,678 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netcall from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The company has a market cap of £107.77 million and a P/E ratio of 60.42.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

