Neural Protocol (NRP) Trading 79.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded down 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $25,213.13 and approximately $54.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00071029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.16 or 0.00866739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00095857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00047937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

