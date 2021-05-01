New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Short Interest Up 52.7% in April

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:NFGFF opened at $5.49 on Friday. New Found Gold has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.