New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cable One worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,034.50.

Cable One stock opened at $1,790.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,812.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,958.20. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,687.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

