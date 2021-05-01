New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,554 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cree worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Cree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,793,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CREE. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $99.42 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

