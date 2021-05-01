New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,478 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Loews worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.