New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.80 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Stifel Financial worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $69.19 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.