New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

NDSN stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.16. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $153.01 and a 52 week high of $223.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

