New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Atmos Energy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 116,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

ATO opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

