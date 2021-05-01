New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,140. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

