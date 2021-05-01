New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,030 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of DISH Network worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

