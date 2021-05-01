New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,489 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,489 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Western Union worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,074,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

