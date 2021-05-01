New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of First Financial Bankshares worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

