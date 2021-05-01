Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 5,186,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Get Newmont alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.