Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 956,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.14% of Newpark Resources worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

