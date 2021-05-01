Nexo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Nexo has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $16.00 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00006557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00813246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

