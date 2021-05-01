Nexo Trading Up 15.6% This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Nexo has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00006638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $12.98 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.86 or 0.00861410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars.

