NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.02 or 0.01736429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00575433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012844 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

