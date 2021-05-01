NEXT.coin Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.02 or 0.01736429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00575433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012844 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

