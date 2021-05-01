NextDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $432,255.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. NextDAO has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $432,255.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00282043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00167915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,967,087,885 coins and its circulating supply is 1,926,855,776 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.