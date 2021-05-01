NFT (NFT) Market Cap Achieves $13.25 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. NFT has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $266,931.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.03 or 0.00834524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045403 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.