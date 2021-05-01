NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $657,701.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $83.04 or 0.00144332 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $657,701.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00284061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.58 or 0.01083870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.57 or 0.00711883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.40 or 0.99741720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.